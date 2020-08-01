|
ANDERSON William James (Bill) (formerly of Bruntsfield, Edinburgh)
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Bill, passed away peacefully, after a long illness at, Culm Valley Care Centre, Cullompton, aged 80 years. Devoted husband of Jan, loving dad of David, Fiona and Caroline, adored papa to all his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Taunton Deane Crematorium and will be kept private to assist with current public health efforts. Donations are being received in memory of Bill, in aid of The Stroke Association and may be sent to:-
Walter H. Squires & Son
Chapel of Rest,
27 Higher Street,
Cullompton,
Devon,
EX15 1AJ.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 1, 2020