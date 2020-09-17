|
BAILLIE William Lamont (Biggar)
The Baillie family sadly announce the tragic death of Lamont on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, after a cycling accident near his home in Carmichael, Biggar. Much loved brother-in-law to Doreen, cherished uncle to Kenneth, Sarah and Andrew, close friend, colleague and respected lawyer to many. Sadly, due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private. A celebration of Lamont's life will be held post COVID. As a supporter of the charity, donations in lieu of flowers to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), would be very much appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2020