|
|
|
AITKEN William Bichan (Orkney / Edinburgh)
After a short illness, at home, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, aged 96. Bill, loving husband of the late Eileen, much loved dad of Sally and Chris, adored grandad of Josephine (Teenybash), former headmaster of the Royal Blind School, Edinburgh.
All who met him couldn't forget him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, February 7, at
2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Dogs Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 29, 2020