Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. William, loved and loving husband of Pauline, dearly loved and precious dad of Alison, Kirsten, and Victoria, loving and devoted papa to Adam and Luke and a dearly loved brother, uncle and father-in-law. He will be sadly missed by all. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews on Friday, February 28, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made at the church in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2020
