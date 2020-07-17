Home

Davidson Peacefully after a sudden and brief illness we are sad to announce the death of
William Alexander
'Sandy' Davidson, aged 94.

Formerly of Clyde Court and Duncan Avenue, Arbroath and originally
from Kirkton of Glenisla.
Retired Merchant Navy captain and WWII veteran and much loved father to Gail and Neil, grandad to Alex,
Eilidh and Peadar and husband to Nora (deceased).

Still relishing life to the very end.

Service at Parkgrove Crematorium, 11:30am, Thursday July 23.
Numbers restricted to 50.
Please RSVP to Neil on 07545 735402
if you would like to attend.
Published in The Scotsman on July 17, 2020
