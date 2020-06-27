Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William FAIRGRIEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William FAIRGRIEVE

Notice Condolences

William FAIRGRIEVE Notice
Fairgrieve William Donald (St Boswells)
Suddenly, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a short illness, Donald, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Susan, Joy and Michael, proud grandfather to Bena, Joe and Michael.
Sadly missed.
On Friday, July 3, the hearse will leave from Springfield Terrace, St Boswells, at 1.45 pm and travel to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 2 pm. The service will be livestreamed/webcast from 1.55 pm at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view login / order ID: 38569 Password: ytgqvspp
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -