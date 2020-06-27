|
|
|
Fairgrieve William Donald (St Boswells)
Suddenly, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a short illness, Donald, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Susan, Joy and Michael, proud grandfather to Bena, Joe and Michael.
Sadly missed.
On Friday, July 3, the hearse will leave from Springfield Terrace, St Boswells, at 1.45 pm and travel to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 2 pm. The service will be livestreamed/webcast from 1.55 pm at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view login / order ID: 38569 Password: ytgqvspp
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2020