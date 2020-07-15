Home

William FAIRGRIEVE

Notice

William FAIRGRIEVE Notice
FAIRGRIEVE William Donald (St. Boswells)
Pat, Susan, Joy and Michael would like to thank all those who have given us support after the death of Donald. The many cards and messages have brought great comfort to us at this sad time. We would like to thank Thomas Brown & Sons, Ltd. Funeral Directors, especially Robbie, for his thoughtful help with funeral arrangements, also thanks to Gill Coltman for conducting the funeral service with such thoughtfulness. We would also like to thank the staff of the Margaret Kerr Unit for making Donald's final days as comfortable as was possible. If wished donations to Cancer Research may be lodged with Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Scotsman on July 15, 2020
