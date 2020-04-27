|
Peacefully, enjoying the guilty pleasures of splendid isolation, in his home, in Broughty Ferry, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. William (Bill) Finlayson McKenzie, aged 82, (former architect/partner at Gauldie, Wright & Partners, well known rugby referee, active member of Monifieth Rotary Club and keen artist/Christmas card designer, dearly loved dad to Suzie, Jill and Colin, grampa to Katie, Tommy, Jenny, Beth, Anna and Danny, great-grampa to Lexie, father-in-law to Graham and Jan, stepfather to Steve, Kirsty and Shona and grampa to David, Stevie, Eilidh, Cerys, Holly and Neesha. Funeral service private due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be announced when possible.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 27, 2020