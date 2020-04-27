Home

McKENZIE
William (Broughty Ferry)
Peacefully, enjoying the guilty pleasures of splendid isolation, in his home, in Broughty Ferry, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. William (Bill) Finlayson McKenzie, aged 82, (former architect/partner at Gauldie, Wright & Partners, well known rugby referee, active member of Monifieth Rotary Club and keen artist/Christmas card designer, dearly loved dad to Suzie, Jill and Colin, grampa to Katie, Tommy, Jenny, Beth, Anna and Danny, great-grampa to Lexie, father-in-law to Graham and Jan, stepfather to Steve, Kirsty and Shona and grampa to David, Stevie, Eilidh, Cerys, Holly and Neesha. Funeral service private due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be announced when possible.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 27, 2020
