PALMER William Kenneth (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Belleville Lodge Nursing Home, on August 20, 2020, aged 92 years. William Kenneth Palmer, Chartered Accountant, sometime senior partner of Whitelaw Wells and Co and subsequently in practice on his own account, dearly loved husband of Mary Elizabeth Watson, who sadly died on August 2, 1987. Due to the current government restrictions a private service will be held. A service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. No flowers please, but donations (preferably under Gift Aid) will be welcomed by Bethany Christian Trust (for homeless), 65 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh, EH6 5JQ.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2020