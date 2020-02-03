Home

William (Bill) POLLOCK

POLLOCK William (Bill) Kirkliston / formerly Easter Norton Farm)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, on January 26, 2020, after a long illness, Bill, precious husband of Isobel, a proud dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Kirkliston Parish Church, on Saturday, February 8, at 10 am, thereafter to Kirkliston Cemetery. There will be a retiral collection for Chest Heart & Stroke Association and CHAS.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 3, 2020
