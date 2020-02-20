Home

POLLOCK William (Kirkliston)
The family of the late William Pollock (Bill) wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for their kindness, support, cards and floral tributes at this sad time. Special thanks to the Rev Christine Clark, for her comforting service, Thomas Brown for their efficient funeral arrangements and a thank you to the caterers and Kirkliston Bowling Club. £1088 was raised for the Chest Heart & Stroke Association and CHAS.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2020
