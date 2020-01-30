|
|
|
JOHNSON William Prideaux (Selby)
Died peacefully, in York Hospital, on January 23, 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Alison Mary (nee Scott), loving father of Bruce, Colin and Helen and a dearly loved grandfather to his five grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, YO25 3BL, on Monday, February 10, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given for York Hospital and Prostate Cancer UK, a plate will be provided at the service or may be sent c/o Adam Collier Funeral Services, Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York, YO62 5DQ Tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 30, 2020