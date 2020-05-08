|
|
|
Ronaldson William Bryan Keltie (Edinburgh)
Bryan, passed away, on Monday, May 4, 2020, aged 79, after a long battle against cancer. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be so missed. Due to current circumstances the funeral service will be private, but there will be a webcast starting at 1 pm, on Friday, May 15, which can be accessed using the following link, username and password - www.obitus.com; mortonhall4870; 835348. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the NHS would be welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on May 8, 2020