Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William RUTHERFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William RUTHERFORD

Notice Condolences

William RUTHERFORD Notice
RUTHERFORD William Hood (Bill) (Edinburgh)
William (Bill) Rutherford, past Executive Secretary of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, past District Governor of Rotary International, after failing health, he passed away, peacefully, in the early hours of July 8, 2020. Now reunited with his loving wife, Chris. The much loved dad of Trish, Valerie, Hilary and Brian, brother of Eric and proud grandad of James, Sarah, Andrew, Victoria, Neil, Fiona, David, Imogen, Andrew and Struan and 'wiggly ears', great-grandad of Daisy, Matilda, Archie, Finn, Florence, Fletcher, William, Poppy and baby Scott. Funeral service, for immediate family only, due to present circumstances, at the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, on Saturday, July 18, at 11 am. Family flowers only, but donations to St Columba's Hospice or Rotary International.
Published in The Scotsman on July 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -