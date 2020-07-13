|
RUTHERFORD William Hood (Bill) (Edinburgh)
William (Bill) Rutherford, past Executive Secretary of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, past District Governor of Rotary International, after failing health, he passed away, peacefully, in the early hours of July 8, 2020. Now reunited with his loving wife, Chris. The much loved dad of Trish, Valerie, Hilary and Brian, brother of Eric and proud grandad of James, Sarah, Andrew, Victoria, Neil, Fiona, David, Imogen, Andrew and Struan and 'wiggly ears', great-grandad of Daisy, Matilda, Archie, Finn, Florence, Fletcher, William, Poppy and baby Scott. Funeral service, for immediate family only, due to present circumstances, at the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, on Saturday, July 18, at 11 am. Family flowers only, but donations to St Columba's Hospice or Rotary International.
Published in The Scotsman on July 13, 2020