HALL Dr William Sidney (Kirkcaldy / Inchmarlo)
Peacefully, at Inchmarlo House Nursing Home, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Dr William Sidney, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Christine, dear brother of Margaret, much adored uncle and a good friend to many. Funeral service in Moray Crematorium, Broadley, Buckie, AB56 5HQ, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at
10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Inchmarlo House Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 20, 2020