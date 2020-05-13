|
OLIVER William Sydney (Olly) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 7, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Adored husband and soulmate of Ann, much loved father of Lee, Joyce and Billy and beloved grandfather to Oliver, Brett, Daniel and Claire. His warmth, kindness and good natured spirit will be dearly missed by not only his family, but also his many good friends at Murrayfield Golf Club and his clients in the licensed trade, many of whom were proud to call him a close personal friend. Private funeral, but a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 13, 2020