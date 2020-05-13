Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sydney (Olly) OLIVER

Notice Condolences

William Sydney (Olly) OLIVER Notice
OLIVER William Sydney (Olly) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 7, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Adored husband and soulmate of Ann, much loved father of Lee, Joyce and Billy and beloved grandfather to Oliver, Brett, Daniel and Claire. His warmth, kindness and good natured spirit will be dearly missed by not only his family, but also his many good friends at Murrayfield Golf Club and his clients in the licensed trade, many of whom were proud to call him a close personal friend. Private funeral, but a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -