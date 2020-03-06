Home

Peacefully, at Balmano House Nursing Home, Glasgow, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Winnie, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alastair, dear mum of David and Iain, mother-in-law of Pam and Kathryn, proud and loving gran of Kyle, Ella, Angus and Claudia and dear sister of Margaret and Phyliss. Cremation service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 12, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from the service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2020
