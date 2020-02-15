Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne BORTHWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne BORTHWICK

Notice Condolences

Yvonne BORTHWICK Notice
BORTHWICK Yvonne Frances
(nee Walker) (Morningside and Gifford)
Died peacefully, on February 12, 2020, at The Elms Care Home, Edinburgh, following long endurance of Alzheimer's Dementia. Beloved wife to Derek, mother to Chris (& Cara) and Ewan, grandmother to Sylvie and Sadie, sister to Tony and aunt to Daniel and Kate. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, February 19, at 3 pm, followed by reception nearby. No flowers, please. Donations welcome to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -