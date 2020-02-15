|
BORTHWICK Yvonne Frances
(nee Walker) (Morningside and Gifford)
Died peacefully, on February 12, 2020, at The Elms Care Home, Edinburgh, following long endurance of Alzheimer's Dementia. Beloved wife to Derek, mother to Chris (& Cara) and Ewan, grandmother to Sylvie and Sadie, sister to Tony and aunt to Daniel and Kate. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, February 19, at 3 pm, followed by reception nearby. No flowers, please. Donations welcome to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2020