MURGATROYD Yvonne Augusta, D. A. (née MacKinnon / Stevenson Drew) (Inverness)
Peacefully, on July 23, 2020, at Benarty View Care Home, Yvonne, aged 100 years, a passionate and lifelong supporter for Scottish Independence, beloved wife of the late John Michael C. Murgatroyd, much loved mother of Neil, Peter, David and Nicolas and daughters-in-law Margaret, Heather and the late Pauline and Kay. Loved by all her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Friday , August 7. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on July 29, 2020