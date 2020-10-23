|
REID THOMAS Yvonne Elizabeth (nee Jarrett) (Bruntsfield)
Died suddenly, at home in Edinburgh, on October 12, 2020, aged 46. Dearly loved wife of Basil and mother to Kirstin, Finlay, Jamie and Anya, daughter to Kenneth and Isobel Jarrett and sister of Hazel and Lorna. Yvonne was a much loved wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend to so many people and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral service at Christ Church, Holy Corner, at 12.30 pm, on Friday, October 30, followed by cremation at Mortonhall at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne's name to Sistema Scotland (a music charity for disadvantaged young people) or Scottish Love in Action (a charity that cares for and supports vulnerable children in India).
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 23, 2020