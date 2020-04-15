Home

Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Barbara Lynn "Boo" Ford


1983 - 2020
Barbara Lynn "Boo" Ford Obituary
Barbara Lynn Ford ("Boo"), of Smyrna, passed away at her home on April 1, 2020. She was 36.

She was born in Dover, DE on December 1, 1983. Barbara attended Smyrna schools and DTCC. She also studied yoga and qualified as a certified yoga instructor.

She worked as a cashier at Michaels in Dover, where she was recognized as having outstanding customer service.

Barbara was a special person with a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor.

Barbara enjoyed traveling with her grandfather, boating, spending time at the beach, horses, reading, TV and movies, crafts, spending time with family, friends and her cats.

She is survived by her parents, Linda A. Ford and Kenneth V. Newberg of Smyrna, DE; her grandfather, John P. Ford of Smyrna, DE; two sisters, Stacey Selway of Georgetown, DE, and Dorothy Leventry of Landenberg, PA; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; four nieces and a nephew; her special friend, Donnie Dulin; and her cats, Bella and Frankie.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Barbara A. Ford; sister, Ashley Marie Ford; and her cat Roxie.

Services and burial were privately held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com

Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 24, 2020
