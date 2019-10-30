|
|
Damon Hasley Lamb, 46 of Smyrna DE. passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 15, 2019.
He was born on June 25, 1973, the beloved son of Tom and Kathryn Lamb.
Damon was known as a giving person with a kind soul and was often called a "Gentle giant." Damon, who was a much-loved son and brother, will be greatly missed everyday by his parents Tom and Kathryn Lamb, of Smyrna, and his sister Heidi Lamb, of Smyrna.
He is also survived by his uncle, Don Whitehurst, aunt, Thomasine Whitehurst and cousin Dreme (Whitehurst) Riley, and her daughter Kealy Schafenberg of Smyrna.
Fondly known by his friends as "Spanky", Damon will also be greatly missed by his best friends John Naylor, Todd Tush and Chuck Tush, all of Smyrna.
The family wishes to extend many thanks and appreciation to The New Castle County Police Dept., first responders and The Clayton Fire Company for all their help.
Services and interment will be private.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Clayton Fire Company, P.O. Box 1050, Clayton DE 19938.
Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna. www.matthewsbryson.com
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019