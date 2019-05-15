|
|
Louis Tafolla Castro, age 91, of Smyrna, Delaware, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was born on November 17, 1927 in Uvalde, Texas, the son of the late Ysidro Castro and Maria Tafolla.
Louis Castro lived a long and colorful life that began in Uvalde, Texas. He was able to travel the world and experience many cultures through his service in the USAF, where he retired with honor as a Tech Sgt. after 21 years. Lou enjoyed 16 years as a teacher in the Smyrna School District and had many anecdotal stories that he loved to tell.
Growing up in difficult times during the depression era gave him an appreciation for his family and nurtured his outreach towards others in need. In retirement, Lou enjoyed watching western movies, boxing, and football, kindling childhood and early adulthood memories. He avidly followed the political scene and eagerly shared his views. Lou loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow more than anything. His was a long life that will be well remembered.
In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his siblings, Enrique, Irene, Antonia, Gabriel, and Ernesto.
Lou is survived by his son, Robert and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Renee; sister, Anastasia; grandchildren, Nicholas (Karen), and Maria (Rob); great grandchildren, Chloe, Dominic, Chase, Leah, Colton and Violet; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Anna Maria (Tommy) and Xavier (Patricia), with whom he was very close.
The family wishes to thank the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club for their generosity, Kimberly's Private Companion Service for their loving care and support, and Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, BAYADA Home Health, all the local ambulance crews, and Faries Funeral Home for their swift action, due diligence, and respectful attitudes.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, 29 S. Main St., Smyrna, Delaware. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Chapel, 220 S. Getty St., Uvalde, Texas, where friends may call beginning at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club, 545 S. Carter Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from May 15 to May 24, 2019