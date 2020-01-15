|
Mary Louise Hartnett, age 62, of El Paso, Texas, lost her battle with cancer on January 7, 2020. Mary Lou was born and raised in Smyrna, graduating from Smyrna High School in 1975. She made her mark having lettered in basketball and softball, a 5' 2" terror on the court and on the base paths. She helped lead the 1975 high school girls' softball team to the Henlopen Conference Championship with an undefeated record.
We will never forget all the times when Mary Lou was a teenager and she would play baseball and basketball pick-up games with her brothers and the neighborhood boys. No question she was such a fierce competitor.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents William (Pat) and Eleanor Hartnett. She is survived by three brothers, Keith and his wife Teresa of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bill and his wife Karen of Fairport, New York; and Francis and his wife Lorena of Smyrna, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and finally, her two dogs Jazzie and Ellie.
One of the highlights of her career was serving in the U.S. Army for approximately four years and attaining the rank of Sergeant.
There will be no Memorial Service per Mary Lou's wishes.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 24, 2020