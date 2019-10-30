Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wade Caldwell


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wade Caldwell Obituary
Michael Wade Caldwell, age 51, of Lewes, Delaware, passed away peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 17, 1968 in Dover, Delaware, son of Daniel and Betty Caldwell.

Wade graduated from Smyrna High School in 1986 and went on to own and operate Eastern Shore Mechanical, where he worked side-by-side with his father for many years. Those who had the opportunity to work with Wade, or to meet him, always found him to be attentive, knowledgeable, and engaging.

Wade loved fishing and canoeing with his daughter off Lewes Beach. He loved the water and living near the ocean. Wade loved his family and his childhood among his cousins and devoted aunts and uncles on his grandparents' dairy farm near Kenton, Delaware. He was a friend to all who knew him and will forever be remembered and treasured in our hearts.

Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Cynthia Caldwell, and Samuel and Myrtle Dixon; and his cousin, Kenny Warren. He is survived by his devoted parents, Dan and Betty Caldwell; his cherished daughter, Madison Caldwell, and her mother, Kelli Caldwell; his loving brothers: Steve Caldwell and Dwayne Caldwell; his sisters-in-law: Laura Caldwell and Sherrie Caldwell; his adoring girlfriend, Tracy Teckman; and his many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at Beebe Hospital and Pinnacle Rehabilitation for their gentle care and support during Wade's time of need.

Please visit Wade's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now