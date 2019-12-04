Home

Faries Funeral Home
Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings


1920 - 2019
Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings Obituary
Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings passed away peacefully at her home in Smyrna, Delaware Sunday, November 24, at the age of 99. Muriel was born October 14, 1920 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Kristian and Petra (Kulberg) Larsen. For many years she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Jackie, her family, and the staff of the Smyrna Adult Day Care Services.

Muriel graduated from Hyde Park High School, Boston. She married John Litchfield Gettings on September 16, 1939. They were married 56 years. They began raising their family in Rockland, Mass., until 1964 when they moved to Smyrna, when John was transferred with General Foods.

Muriel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was first, last and always a "Lady." She will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; son, John C. (Jack); brothers, Lloyd, Ralph, Robert and sister Ethel; grandson, John W. Cole and special friend Tina Potts.

She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Cole (Wayne) of Cabool, Missouri, Judy Pleasanton (Ron) of Clayton, Jackie Fardoulis (Tony) of Smyrna, daughter-in-law, Penny of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, David Gettings of Woodbridge, Va., Melissa Welch (Geoff) of Seattle, Roger Cole (Stephanie) of Lexington, Missouri, Katie Cole of Sugar Creek, Missouri, Matt Pleasanton and Megan Pleasanton of Clayton, Erin Baer (Mark), Nick Fardoulis (Alyssa) and Emily Fardoulis of Smyrna; great-grandchildren Ethan, Alex, Cassidy, Jackson, Mark III, Ellie, Max and by her beloved dog, Barney.

A viewing will be held Sunday, December 1, from 6-8 p.m. Another viewing will be held on Monday, December 2 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be Monday, December 2, at 11 a.m. at Faries Funeral Home, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna, with interment immediately following at Old Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, 2019
