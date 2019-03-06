|
|
Nancy Jo Harmon, 63 of Townsend, Delaware passed away on Feb. 18, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.
Nancy was born on Jan. 2, 1956, daughter of the late Kenneth Wilson and Innetta "Marie" Blankenship. She was a lifetime resident of New Castle County and a 1974 graduate of Conrad High School. She began her career working for the Silliman family as a cook. For the next 20 years she was an event planner for MBNA and Bank of America and more recently worked for Amazon. Nancy loved cooking, dining out, the beach and riding on the back of Buddy's Harley.
She is survived by her fiancé of nine years, Wilmer "Buddy" Hurtt Jr. with whom she lived; two daughters, Lisa Turner (David) of Dayton, Ohio and Olivia Cheri Harmon of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandsons, Benjamin Alfred Turner and Henry Maxwell Turner, Buddy's daughter, Nicole Lee Hurtt, and her dog, Roxie.
Service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the Cancer Treatments of America-Assistance in Healthcare, PO Box 396, Zion, IL 60099.
Arrangements are by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2019