Norman G. Wilder, 102, a resident of North Bennington, Vermont, died November 20, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans' Home. The son of Edward and Hazel (Oliver) Wilder, he was born in Wakefield, Mass. on October 21, 1917.
Mr. Wilder was a veteran of WWII, having served in the Pacific. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire and the University of Connecticut majoring in Forestry and in Wildlife Management.
His professional career was in Delaware as Director of the Delaware Fish and Game Commission, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and Director of the Delaware Nature Society.
Following retirement in 1988 he moved to Landrum, S.C. where he lived until moving closer to family in Bennington in 2001. Mr. Wilder leaves his daughters Janice Lerrigo (George) of North Bennington and Meredith Wilder of Bennington, granddaughter Ellen Bishop (Todd) of Palmyra, N.Y., great grandchildren Emma and William Bishop, eight stepchildren, numerous step-grandchildren and their children.
He was predeceased by his sister Jean Bennett and wives Elizabeth (Bette) Stephey, Barbara Budd, Mary Allison, and Ruth Locke.
A celebration of the life of Norman G. Wilder will be held at the Second Congregational Church at a later date. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020 in Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Wilmington.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10, 2020