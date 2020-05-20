|
|
Pamela Pratt, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home at the age of 56.
Pam's parents, Francis Melvin Shane and Virginia Seymour, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Lee Pratt, her daughter Ashley (Drew), her son Jared, her granddaughters Alivia and Emily, and her siblings Linda, Fran, Steve, and Lee. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pam attended Smyrna High School. She spent many years running a daycare and will always be remembered as "Ms. Pammy" to her daycare kids. She also worked many years at Byler's Store. She was always the life of the party, she loved to dance, and loved to sing karaoke at all of our family gatherings. Her smile could brighten any room. She was a selfless person, who always took care of everyone else.
Pammy took pride in being the best mom and mom-mom she could be. She loved her grand-daughters with all of her heart and they were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.
Services and burial will be privately held.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from May 20 to May 29, 2020