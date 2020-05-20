Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela D. Pratt


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela D. Pratt Obituary
Pamela Pratt, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home at the age of 56.

Pam's parents, Francis Melvin Shane and Virginia Seymour, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Lee Pratt, her daughter Ashley (Drew), her son Jared, her granddaughters Alivia and Emily, and her siblings Linda, Fran, Steve, and Lee. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Pam attended Smyrna High School. She spent many years running a daycare and will always be remembered as "Ms. Pammy" to her daycare kids. She also worked many years at Byler's Store. She was always the life of the party, she loved to dance, and loved to sing karaoke at all of our family gatherings. Her smile could brighten any room. She was a selfless person, who always took care of everyone else.

Pammy took pride in being the best mom and mom-mom she could be. She loved her grand-daughters with all of her heart and they were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.

Services and burial will be privately held.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com

Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from May 20 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -