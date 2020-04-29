|
|
R. Randy Johnson of Townsend passed away, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Broad Meadows Nursing Home, Middletown. He was 66.
Randy was born September 6, 1953 in Dover, Delaware to the late Reese Robert Johnson and Lorraine Earline Ivory Johnson.
He worked for the State of Delaware Highway Department for 10 years retiring in 2010. Prior to that he owned and operated R. Johnson and Sons Trucking and Johnson and Sons Lawn Care Company.
Randy was a member of the Clayton Fire Company and a charter member of the Smyrna-Clayton Moose Lodge #2046. He joined the Clayton Fire Co. in 1993 and the Smyrna-Clayton Moose Lodge #2406 in 1980. Where he continuously enjoyed helping others. Prior to his MS, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, and heading to Daytona bike with his buddy Ted. Most of all he enjoyed his family.
Randy "Dad" could always be seen helping others. Although he battled MS for the last 20 years he could also be seen with a smile, never complaining about his current health situation, joking with everyone and talking with everyone that came a crossed his path. Always willing to give you the shirt off his back. He will definitely be missed by all but never forgotten.
Sometime in the early 90's, Randy met a fella named Ted Megginson who would become his lifelong friend and pal around as brothers. These two were two peas in a pod. One just as ornery as the other. Ted was a true best friend to Randy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, James E. Johnson and sister, Earleen Johnson.
He is survived by his sons, James "Robbie" Johnson & his wife Karen of Clayton De and Brian L. Johnson & his wife Kim of Dover De; sister, Terri Smith & Husband Gene of Chestertown MD; Brother Ted Megginson & his wife Sherry; 4 grandchildren Brandon, Brooke, Megan and Josh; 6 Great Grandchildren Sophia, Jaxon, Wesley, Mason, Carter and Cole; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Clayton Fire Company, Clayton, DE 19938.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Apr. 29 to May 8, 2020