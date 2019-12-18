|
|
Raymond H. Ginn Jr., age 64, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019.
Ray was a master carpenter who always said, ''If you can draw it, I can build it." He was
also a master vegetable gardener who took pride in his garden and enjoyed feeding several families every year. He was always working hard to provide for his friends and family.
He lived his life to the fullest riding his motorcycle with his wife Linda on the back with no worries, not caring about the destination but just enjoying the journey .
Those were the best times where lifelong friends were made. Ray had a rough outside covering a heart and soul of gold.
He will be missed dearly by his wife of 43 years Linda, his children Bryan (Krista), Tammy and Tracy, his grandchildren Raelyn, DJ, Kyle, Ethan, Alyssa, Sarah, Alison and Aleigha. He is also survived by his mother Betty Ginn, three sisters and a brother along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing was Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Interment was at Old Union Cemetery, Townsend, with a motorcycle escort. A gathering was held at the William Lloyd Nelson VFW, Middletown.
To defray costs, donations can be made to Linda Ginn, P.O. Box 66, Clayton DE 19938.
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 27, 2019