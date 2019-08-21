|
Walter "George" Ruebeck III passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at home at the age of 38.
He was born on July 17, 1981 to Priscilla and Walter G Ruebeck Jr. in Wilmington, Delaware.
Raised in Smyrna, he attended Smyrna High, class of 2000. Employed by Loockerman Fence and Landscaping, he enjoyed travelling, boating, entertaining friends and family, and having a good time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla (Botelho) Ruebeck.
He is survived by his father, Walter Ruebeck Jr. (Donna) of Salisbury, Maryland; sister, Jessica Vorous (Gabe) of Camden, Delaware; niece Erin and nephew Tyler Vorous; and his beloved dog, McCoy.
Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m., with a brief service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Route 10).
Published in the Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2019