Abraham, Marcia Jane Klucking
Waite Park - Age 94 of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Marcia grew up in Gaylord, MN and lived most of her adult life in Excelsior, MN with retirement in Leesburg, FL and Waite Park, MN. Family and faith were most important to her. She was very active in the Lutheran Church throughout her life, most recently at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St Cloud. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melford, and survived by her 2 children, Paul (Jo Ellen) Abraham and Lee (Michael) Kaehler and 4 grandchildren, Sarah (Adam Gaetz) Kaehler, Peter Abraham, Jennifer Abraham, and Andrew Kaehler and a brother, Tom (Sharon) Klucking. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings. A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020