Adam P. Peckham
St. Cloud - Gentle, Kind Hearted, Much Loved, and Deeply Missed
Adam Paul Peckham was born in September of 1967 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1985 and from St. Cloud Technical and Community College in 1987. Adam valued his job at Nahan Printing in St. Cloud where he worked at the time of his death. He enjoyed country and rock music, playing and watching baseball, being on the lake boating and fishing, and especially spending time with his son.
Survivors include his son Matthew Peckham; Siblings Marcus (Sandy) Peckham, Michelle (David) Waldoch, Jennifer (Mick Parent) Maytum, Dean (Sildia) Peckham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Father John R. Peckham in 2004, and Mother Claire M. Peckham in 2017.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Memorials preferred directly to your local food shelf.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020