|
|
Adrian H. Ackerman
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Adrian H. Ackerman, 84 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Thursday surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and a later, private burial will be at Annunciation Parish Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday morning. Following services, in accordance with Adrian's wishes, his body is being donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Adrian Harold Ackerman was born on February 20, 1935 in Foley to Bartholomew and Katherine (Ditter) Ackerman. His formal education started in a one room schoolhouse located at the end of the gravel road from the farm, graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1953, followed by 2 years of Agriculture School at the University of Minnesota. Adrian then served his country from 1955 - 1961 enlisting with the United States Navy. He married Katherine Panek on September 5, 1960 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford. He then took over his parents' farm which they started in 1944. Adrian always believed in helping others as demonstrated by being a member of Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, teaching CCD classes for over 30 years, being a 4-H leader and member of DHIA and ADA. He also served on the board of the Fruitville Telephone Company in Mayhew Lake. Then, after a very prosperous life, Adrian retired in 2000, moved into Sauk Rapids with his blessed bride Katie and passed the family farm onto the next generation - his sons Peter (Mona) and Kevin (Lisa). Adrian was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. He was a devoted family man of faith who was immensely proud of his 12 children and always encouraged them to do their best. He enjoyed playing cards, walking, all sports, and truly cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adrian lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 30 years, but he always remained positive.
Survivors include his loving wife Katherine of Sauk Rapids; children, Joe (Janet) of Sauk Rapids, Paul (Brenda) of Clear Lake, Peter (Mona) of Sauk Rapids, Margaret. of South St. Paul, Leon (Sue) of Arcadia, WI, Ann (Steve) Ackerman-Segner of Big Lake, Kevin (Lisa) of Sauk Rapids, Chuck (Linda) of Rice, Mitch (Tasha) of Sauk Rapids, Jason (Mary) of Sartell, David (Shannon) of Pequot Lakes, and Nate (Erica) of Rice; brother, Ken (Mary) of Fridley; 37 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister in law, Phyllis of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers, Marion Bauer, Gilbert, Evelyn Olson, Eleanor McCoy and Duane.
Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for the loving and exceptional care that was given to Adrian.
Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019