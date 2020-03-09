|
Agnes M. Notch
Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Agnes M. Notch, age 81, of Sartell who died March 5, 2020 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM.
Agnes is survived by her children, Michele (Tom Welle) Notch of Brainerd, Kevin (Maureen Borino) of North Providence, RI; grandchildren, Curran, Claire, Teigen and Addisyn; brothers, John (Jeanette) Steichen of St. Joseph, Donald (Aggie) Steichen of Waite Park; sister Mary Ann (Clarence) Eull of St. Michael and sister-in-law, Kathy Steichen of Marty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; brother, Daniel Steichen; sisters, Marlys and Angeline Steichen and Kathryn Schueller; and brother-in-law, Larry Schueller.
