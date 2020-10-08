1/1
Agnes Margaret (Kuechle) Steil
1918 - 2020
Agnes Margaret (Kuechle) Steil

Richmond - Agnes Margaret Kuechle Steil, died at Assumption Home in Cold Spring on October 6, 2020. Her life will be celebrated with a mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, on Monday, October 12 at 12:00 PM, Father Thomas Andert officiating. Visitation will be prior to mass at church from 10:30 to 12 pm. Internment will be held at Saint Boniface Cemetery following the service.

The family requests that all attendees observe social distancing and wear face masks. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic,com.

Agnes was born June 20, 1918 on a farm near St. Nicholas to Joseph and Theresa Doetzel Kuechle. She attended St. Cloud Teachers College and later St. Cloud State. Her teaching career included a one-room country school and elementary schools in Cold Spring, Richmond and Rockville. Agnes married Marcus Steil on June 23, 1941 in St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The couple and their nine children lived in Cold Spring. Agnes was a member of St. Julian's Mission Circle and the Christian Mothers Society of St. Boniface Church, volunteered at Assumption Home, was a member of and on the Board of Directors of the Cold Spring Senior Center, and a hospice volunteer.

Agnes is survived by her children David (Karen), Paul (Elizabeth), Ken (Emily), Dan (Mary), Mary, Owen (Kristi), Mark (Brenda Post), Brenda Scharping (Jeff), 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law Delores Klein Kuechle.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marcus, her parents, her daughter Lora, her son-in-law Curtis Pecore and her siblings: Joseph, Alois, Mary, Gilbert, Lawrence, Rosa, Alphonse, Clemens, Eleanora and Alvin.

Agnes' family wishes to thank Assumption Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Funeral arrangements made by Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring. Memorials will be given to "Marcus and Agnes Steil Family Fund at Rocori Area Community Foundation."






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Boniface Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Boniface Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 8, 2020
Agnes was a dear friend and she will be greatly missed. I thank God for
having her as a dear friend. May Agnes rest in peace.
Shirley Fiala
Friend
