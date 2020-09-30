1/1
Agnes T. Niehaus
1927 - 2020
Agnes T. Niehaus

Richmond - A Private Family Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Agnes T. Niehaus age 93, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Agnes was born on September 23, 1927 in St. Martin, MN to John and Mary (Athmann) Thomes. She married Joseph Niehaus on June 7, 1950 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Agnes and Joseph farmed north of Richmond while raising 5 children. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her children, Dennis, Judy (Kenny) Klehr, Jerome (Joan), Marvin (Dolores), David (Sharon); sister-in-law, Loretta Thomes; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; siblings, Peter, Catherine Fleischhacker, Ben, Christ, Gertrude, Sister Marie, Aloys, Frank, Sister Cecilia, Martin and Leonard.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
