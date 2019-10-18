|
|
Alan J. Downes, Ph.D.
St. Cloud - Alan J. Downes, 88, retired SCSU professor, died Oct. 14, 2019. Born Nov. 10, 1930 in Meriden, CT to Nelson E. and Catherine (Askew) Downes, he spent his high school and college years on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where he met and married Claire (vanBreemen) Downes in 1952. Alan—a gifted, memorable teacher and an avid genealogical researcher—was a lifelong advocate for education, scientific thinking, and social justice. He especially valued his long association with the St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. He was predeceased by Claire in 2013, and is survived by his children Deirdre, Blake (Barbara Szurek), James (Kathryn), Jeremy (Wiebke Kuhn), and Melissa; brother Robin and family; and five beloved grandchildren. To accommodate travel for members of Alan and Claire's extended family, a celebration of his life is planned for early June of 2020.
