|
|
Br. Albert Leo Becker, OSC
Onamia - Becker, Br. Albert Leo, OSC. Born June 14, 1950, to Clemens and Mary (Blonigen) Becker in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He attended Upsala public schools. Br. Albert died suddenly at the age of 69 on August 16 at the Crosier Priory in Onamia, MN.
Albert joined the Crosier Order in 1971 as a novice at Hastings, Nebraska, and made his profession of vows there with the Crosiers on March 19, 1972. He served the Order in his work in Priory Business and Mission Offices before he became a most gifted fund-raiser for the Crosier community. He was the Senior Director of Development for the Crosiers in the United States when he died. He loved his Crosier vocation and the charism we share, and he loved the donors with whom he worked in support of our Crosier fraternal life and service for the Kingdom of God.
There will be a public vigil at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia, Minnesota, on Friday, August 23rd from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. The Vigil will continue on Saturday morning, August 24th, at 9:30 AM with the funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private at a later date.
Br. Albert is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Jim) Roske of Oak Park, MN, and brother Virgil (Sheila) of Little Falls, MN, their extended family, and by his Crosier confreres and many friends throughout the region. Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019