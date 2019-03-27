|
|
Albert P. Wielinski
Little Falls - Albert P. Wielinski, 88 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Alan Wielinski officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday and 9 to 10:30 A.M. on Friday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Christian Mothers Rosary at 4:30 PM followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 PM on Thursday. Military Rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and VFW Post #1112.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 27, 2019