Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Alcuin "Al" V. Schloeder, age 86, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.



Al was born November 22, 1932 in Union Grove Township, Meeker County to Dominic & Marie (Fischer) Schloeder. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Al married Viola Schramel on July 2, 1960 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a millworker for Champion International for 33 years, retiring in 1997. Al was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the UPIU Union. He enjoyed oil painting, riding bicycle, carving birds, ducks and diamond willow canes. He also enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Viola of Sauk Rapids; children, Alcuin Schloeder, Jr. of Sauk Rapids, MaryAnn (Randall) Molitor of Sauk Rapids, and Karen Schloeder (Jim Steckman) of Sauk Rapids; sister and brother, Karen (Donald) Inderrieden of Sauk Rapids and Julian (Karen) Schloeder of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Megan (Dave), Nicholas (Ashley), Jaclyn, Kelly, Catherine, Jenny, Tom, and Ashley; and great grandchildren, Grayson, Jake, Reese, Mickey, Cal, Bentley, and Blake. Al was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; brothers, Donald and Eugene; and sisters, Vivian Walz, Julie Bragelman, Mary Walters, and Rita Millard.



The family wishes to thank the staff at VAMC Bldg 50, 1st & 2nd floor for all the wonderful care given to Al.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019