Alfred D. Mayavski
St. Cloud - Alfred D. Mayavski passed away peacefully at his residence at Wellstead of Rogers in Rogers, MN at age 94 on July 18, 2020 where he has lived for the past 5 years in memory care. He lived a long full life entertaining family, friends and business associates with his jokes, good cheer and his good nature.
Alfred was born to Fred W. and Lila (Anderson) Mayavski on July 28, 1925 in Mayhew Lake Township. During his early years, he lived on a farm outside Foley, MN. At age 11, his family moved into town and he became involved with learning to play the violin in which he excelled. Later on, he also took up the trumpet in high school which became his principal instrument throughout his life playing in local bars, dance halls and for holidays at his home church. In
1943, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and requested to be part of the Army band and was assigned to the 259th Army Ground Force Band which ended up in Okinawa toward the end of the war and where he also worked helping medics with the wounded.
After being discharged from the military, he returned to St. Cloud where he continued to play at clubs and other ballrooms throughout the Midwest. During the summer months he would play music on a weeknight at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital and also after retirement, played taps for veteran funerals thru the VFW.
On Jan. 3, 1951 he married Catherine E. "Kitty" Luckeroth and raised their 4 children in St. Cloud. He earned his living as a salesman for Cold Spring Brewery for over 40 years along with playing music on the weekends. In 1953, he started the Al May Orchestra which he became well known for in Central Minnesota at various ballrooms, resorts and weddings in the area until his retirement.
Al will be lovingly remembered by his children Sandy Kaiser (Maple Grove), Dave Mayavski (St. Cloud), and Susan (Paul) Schrom (Chandler, AZ) along with 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty (1996), second wife Larose Goman (2015), daughter Anna VanEtten (2019), brothers Lester, Earl and Daniel and sisters Bernice Kranz and Norah Meyer.
Private interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A celebration of life gathering will be determined for a future date due to health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
A special thank you goes out to the staff at Wellstead of Rogers for the care and support given to Alfred during these past 5 years and also to Moments Hospice for their care and support the past couple months.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
.