Alice Hiltner



Melrose - Alice M. Hiltner, 91 of Melrose, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 at Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.



Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8 with a prayer service being held at 4 p.m. at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.



Alice M. Hiltner was born September 9, 1929 in Cudahy, Wisconsin to Raymond and Caroline (Ulenkamp) Mohs. Her family moved and she was raised in Melrose, Minnesota where she graduated from Melrose High School. Alice worked as an Operator for the local phone company. She married Raymond J. Hiltner on June 14, 1958. The couple moved to Eden Valley for a few years and then to Minneapolis where they lived for over 40 years and raised their 5 children. When they retired in 2002, they moved back to Melrose.



Alice was an avid sports fan. She loved watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She would tally all the stats and know about each player on all her favorite teams. She also enjoyed bowling, crocheting afghans and slippers, puzzle books, going to the casino, and staying up late and reading, as that was her personal quiet time. Alice was known for baking rhubarb cake, which was a family favorite. A piece of cake in her household was always a half of a row. Many have tried to copy her recipe, but it was never as good as her own. Alice loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Alice will be deeply missed by her children, Lori Heath of Maple Grove, Lynn (Loren) Pundsack of Melrose, Donald Hiltner of Melrose, and Ronald (Tammy) Hiltner of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Heath of Shoreview, Mallory (Erik) Lind of Minneapolis, Stephanie (Brandon) Hiltner of Grand Forks, Donald Connors of Maple Grove, and Cassandra Connors of Melrose; and great-grandchildren, Allison, Ava, Alex, Harper, Theo, and Hudson.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hiltner; mom, Caroline Mohs, daughters, Jan Marie and Sue Ann; granddaughter, Shanna; sister, Jeanette Dirkhising; brother, Melvin Mohs; and son-in-law, Tim Heath.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store