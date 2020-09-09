1/1
Alice L. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice L. Phillips

89 - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alice L. Phillips, age 89, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the visitation, mass and burial services must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The mass will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A gathering of friends and family will be one hour prior to the mass in the church narthex.

Alice was born on October 19, 1930 in Cold Spring, MN to Henry and Anna (Lehnen) Theisen. She married Archie Phillips on July 6, 1972. Alice and Archie owned and operated SuperValu Foods in St. Cloud for many years. In her retirement, Alice enjoyed making and selling ceramics at craft shows. Alice loved spending time at their home on Grove Lake with family and friends. She was a member of the St. Boniface Christian Women and very active in the St. Boniface Parish Community. Alice also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

She is survived by her siblings, Donald (Mary Jane) Theisen, Roman (Rose) Theisen, Roger Theisen, Mary (Theisen) Jopp; sister-in-law, Bernice Theisen; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie; siblings, Robert Theisen, Stella (Theisen) Vogt and her brother-in-law, Marv Jopp.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Alice really had a good sense of humor. As a nephew, I have many good memories of her and Archie at their home on Grove Lake.
Rick Theisen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved