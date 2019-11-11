Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Alice Lloyd Armstrong Johnson Larson


1921 - 2019
Alice Lloyd Armstrong Johnson Larson

Sartell - June 23, 1921 - November 2, 2019

Alice Johnson Larson died on November 2nd at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. She was 98 years old. Alice was survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Bill Larson, who passed away November 8th, six days after Alice.

Remembering her as Alice, mother, grandmother, or "GG" are her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her daughter (Norma), daughter-in-law (Nancy), as well as many members of Bill's family. Preceding her in death was her first husband (Frank), son (Gordon) and sisters (Peggy and Grace).

At Alice's 90th birthday party Gordon gave a speech where he called his mother "amazing" and her family and friends who celebrated with her that day agreed. Until a year and a half ago her days were filled with woodcarving, art classes, playing Bridge, making her famous blueberry pies & pecan tarts and enjoying life with Bill.

Both Alice and Bill leave behind many friends from Linklater Lake and they cherished their Canadian friendships.

Alice's family would like to thank everyone at Country Manor for their amazing care for Alice during this journey.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
