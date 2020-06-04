Alice T. Boeckermann



Melrose - Alice Theresa Boeckermann passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Country Manor in Sartell with her family close by.



A private family service will be held at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose, Minnesota. A taping of the service will be available on the funeral home web page. Alice will be buried next to her husband and near her son and granddaughter in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.



Alice was born on February 13, 1927 to Henry and Mary (Hemmesch) Loecken in Spring Hill, Minnesota. She lived on a farm in Spring Hill until she was 16, when she moved to Melrose with her mother and younger siblings. Alice married Alphonse Joseph Boeckermann on October 9, 1947. After moving around for a few years, they settled in Melrose where they raised their 4 children.



Alice is survived by her sons, Daniel (Marilyn) Boeckermann, Chanhassen and Dennis (Cindee Koll) Boeckermann, St. Cloud; daughter, Donna (Andrew) Fowler, Woodstock, Illinois; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse; son, Leon; granddaughter, Jamie; parents; and eight siblings.



Alice was a member of the Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose and St. Mary's Christian Mothers. She worked for 20 years at the Melrose Locker Plant and ended her working life as a cook/baker at Pine Villa Nursing Home in Melrose.



Alice loved her family and her pets. Her joy was entertaining family for the holidays. She made holidays and birthdays special, with lots of decorations, good food and love. Playing cards was a favorite pastime, especially the card club she belonged to for many years. Baking was another great pleasure, but Alice was most proud of her pies, always offering to contribute to any occasion. Alice loved fishing and would often catch more than anyone with her own special technique.



Alice was the last of a feisty family that endured hard times but worked hard to do better for their families. Despite hardships, Alice had a great joy for life. She loved dancing, even dancing to the music in department stores. She loved to tease people, giving the target a sassy grin. She was always up for an adventure. After retiring she did several bus tours around the US and traveled to Germany three times to visit relatives. She took a ride on a Harley with her son Dennis and rode a jet ski with her son Daniel. Alice was not a perfect person, but she never stinted on her love. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Fairway Pines in Sauk Centre, Country Manor in Sartell and St. Croix hospice for their loving care of Alice in her final years.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the American Federation for Suicide Prevention may be made.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store