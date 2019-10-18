Resources
Foley - Alice Warren, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center, surrounded by loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Jack and Jim's Event Center in Duelm. Visitation starts at 11 am, eulogy and prayer at 12 pm, followed by lunch.

Alice Mary Warren and her twin, Alton, were born at the family farm in Duelm, MN on January 7, 1938 to Joseph and Rena (Balder) Brambrink. Alice was a loving mother to 4 daughters and 2 sons. Alice worked several careers throughout her lifetime. She had a love for music and would sometimes sing with her twin brother, Alton. She enjoyed being outside, fishing, watching birds, gardening, and caring for her cherry tomatoes. Alice especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was always ready to play cards especially 500, and you wanted her as your partner! Her favorite color was purple, and she loved reading, watching the Minnesota Twins, The Golden Girls, and Everybody Loves Raymond. Alice is known for being feisty, fun, spunky, and having a beautiful smile.

She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Patty (Rick) Strain, Summerville, SC; Joyce Zwack (John Heins), Clear Lake; Terry (Lynn) Thene, Sartell; Amy (Mark) Skog, Princeton; Lisa (Andy) Liptak, Ham Lake and Sisters; Donna Wicklund, WI; Joanne O'Konek, SC; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, William Thene; grandson, Jerry Zwack and several brothers and sisters. (Twin brother Alton, Richard, Earl, Rueben, Leona, Lorene, Dorothy and Ione.)

We would like to thank The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center for all the great care and support.

