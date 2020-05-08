|
Allan Beckel
Allan Beckel, 64, died peacefully at his home in Arvada, Colorado, on May 3, 2020, surrounded by family. Al survived brain cancer for over eight years and was recently diagnosed with liver cancer that he could not fight. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle, devout, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Al was born in Minnesota in 1956. He graduated from St. John's University and the University of Minnesota Law School. In 1979, he married his wife Jean. They lived in Cold Spring, Minnesota, before moving to Colorado in 2014.
Al loved singing, theater, and travel. He sang with the Cold Spring Maennerchor and performed with the Great Northern Theatre Company. He had strolled atop the Great Wall of China, summited Mt. Kilimanjaro with his daughter, and celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
For seven years, he was an amazing stay-at-home dad for his two children, Michael and Elizabeth. When both kids were in elementary school, Al found his calling as a children's librarian at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library, where he worked for over 19 years and was belovedly known as "Mr. Storyhour Man."
Al was an Eagle Scout who led his son's Boy Scout troop. He enjoyed numerous Scouting trips and Order of the Arrow gatherings, from deep-sea fishing in the Florida Keys to teaching winter camping in northern Minnesota. In 2011, he received the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service to Scouting.
Al had deep faith and was active in parish life, most recently at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community. He was a Knights of Columbus fourth degree. One life highlight was singing for Pope John Paul II and singing a mass in St. Peter's Basilica during a Maennorchor trip to Europe.
Al is survived by his wife, son, daughter, two grandchildren, parents, and three siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint John's Abbey or St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Cash memorials to the family will be designated for Al's grandchildren's future educational expenses.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020