Allan Edward Beilke
Grey Eagle - Allan Edward Beilke, age 77, Grey Eagle died 1/21/19 at the St. Cloud Hospital of heart failure after experiencing numerous health challenges over the past several years. Allan's wish was that his body be donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program in hopes that his experience with complex medical issues could help aid in research. Allan did not want to have a traditional funeral. In place of this, friends and family will gather informally on 2/24/19 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the private dining room at Cornerstone Restaurant, 233 Kraft Dr SE, Melrose, MN 56352 for fellowship. There will be an opportunity to share a story or memory about our dad at about 3:00 p.m. if you would like. There will be a private memorial for Allan graveside once his body has been returned to his family. Allan was born in Bertha, MN to Mabelle (Picker) and Edward Beilke. Allan is survived by children: Sarah Beilke, Karl Beilke, and Karen Beilke. Allan is also survived by Sarah's daughters Ava and Amelie. Allan also leaves behind many special friends who have helped him in so many ways. Thank you will never be enough for this special group.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 16, 2019